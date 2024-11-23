Italian Budget Likely To Meet Opposition

The Italian coalition government led by Silvio Berlusconi has approved a budget bill aimed at cutting the state budget deficit by 50,000 billion lire ($31.99 billion), including some 6,300 billion lire ($4.03 billion) reductions in the health sector.
The proposal, which is likely to meet with lively opposition in parliament, calls for some 21,000 billion lire cuts in expenditure and provides for 29,000 billion lire of additional income for the state.
Provisions involving the health sector include a gradual reduction of pharmaceutical prices for those products which have witnessed a strong rise in sales volume after the price liberalization enacted in February, reports the Marketletter's local correspondent.
