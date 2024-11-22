Italian Drug Spending Down Sharply In 1994

Despite the 17.7% decline last year in Italian drug spending, to 10,378 billion lire ($6.02 billion), the pharmacists' federation federfarma notes that even this level of spending was slightly higher than the 10,000 billion lire target set for the year.
The number of prescriptions dispensed declined 16% to around 276 million, or 4.8 items per capita, compared with 5.7 in 1993, at an average net cost last year of 37,480 lire ($32.22) compared with 38,270 lire in 1993.
1994 was a year of revolution within the pharmaceutical sector, with tough expenditure controls and a sharp decline in consumption. Drug prices were modified on the basis of controversial and disputed European Union average prices. Consumption in the various Italian regions moved into closer alignment, although the overall decline was more marked in the south.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze