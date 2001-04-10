Italian health cost alarm "unjustified"

A new gap is opening up between government regional health spendingallocations in Italy and actual health care spending. This gap in the budget deficit is estimated at some 3,100 billion lire ($1.44 billion), and concern has been expressed about this by the heads of Italy's regions at a health care forum in Cernobbio.
The main worry is what is described as an "explosion" in drug spending, according to Enzo Ghigo, president of the Italian regions' organization, the CdR. Mr Ghigo said extra drug costs in 2001 would be around 4,800 billion lire, compared with the 1,700 billion lire allocated under budget legislation to offset the abolition of the "ticket," under which Italian patients contribute to the cost of their drugs.
The regional authorities are facing reduced income from the abolition of the ticket and are calling for a revamping of the system in order to make reimbursable health spending more transparent.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze