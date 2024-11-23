Italian Medics On War Path As Bindi Moves To Reform

Italian Health Minister Rosy Bindi faces a battle over proposals to revise doctors' contracts with the health service, which are understood to exclude in future the possibility of their working in both public-sector hospitals and private-sector clinics. The Rome Parliament has around 40 doctors as members, and these are reportedly ready to oppose Ms Bindi's reform moves.
So far, most of the reports of the Minister's intentions have emerged as leaks, though this is the way most important news breaks in Italy. The Minister has now said that no specific arrangements or "technical solutions" are under study, but that the issue of contracts remains a key aspect of health policy.
Hospital doctors' contracts have in any case been reviewed already, and these are expected to be put into operation shortly. Norberto Cau, national secretary of the public-sector medical union, said that if the government thinks of arrogating the right - "which it doesn't have" - of modifying several articles of doctors' contracts unilaterally, it would face opposition.
