Italian Pharma Commission Backs Move On Laxatives

Italy's Pharmacy Commission, the Cuf, has supported moves to suspend thesale of laxative products containing phenolphthalein, including a number of the country's household names, such as Euchesina and Verecolene Complex (Marketletter October 6).

The suspension had still to be confirmed by Health Minister Rosy Bindi (see later), and was expected to affect products from 10 or so Italian drugmakers.

The Cuf was following a steer from the European Medicines Evaluation Agency, which earlier called for restrictions on products containing phenolphthalein, an agent suspected of being carcinogenic. Mrs Bindi asked the CUF last week to evaluate research on this agent.