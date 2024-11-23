Italian Pharma Market To Grow 8% In 1996, Says Broker

Italy, which accounts for just under 5% of the total world market, is expected to see growth of around 8% in 1996, compared with 4% in 1995, say analysts at Morgan Stanley.
In the first quarter of this year, this market expanded by 12%, but the analysts say this overstates the situation since growth in 1995 was depressed by a weak start, recovering towards the end of the year.
The rebound has been particularly strong in anti-infectives, cardiovasculars and musculoskeletal drugs, the analysts observe. These segments account for 17%, 21% and 6% of the Italian market respectively. The cardiovascular sector declined by 1% in 1995, having been hit very hard in the first quarter of 1995 by health care reforms, with sales down 7%. The alimentary segment also fell 1% in 1995 but grew 10% in the first quarter of 1996.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze