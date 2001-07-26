Italian pharma slams regions' generics moves

The Italian pharmaceutical industry association, Farmindustria, hascriticized the independent measures taken to restrict health spending by some regional health authorities including Tuscany and Campania.

The main object of Farmindustria's attack is the principle of generic substitution which, according to the organization, obliges doctors to prescribe the generic rather than the branded drug product.

Farmindustria says the regional moves undermine the medical profession's fundamental freedom to prescribe and show scant regard for the health of patients.