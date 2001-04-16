Italian Propulsid warnings "ineffective"

Doctors in Italy continued to prescribe Janssen's gastroesophageal drugPropulsid (cisapride) in potentially dangerous combinations with other drugs, even after the company had warned against this, says a report in the April 11 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.

In June 1998, the drug's label was changed and Janssen wrote to doctors in Italy warning of the dangers of using it in patients with conditions such as congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and of potentially dangerous interactions with some antibiotics, antidepressants and certain other drugs. However, by November 1999, about 8% of Italian patients being treated with Propulsid were still also receiving other drugs included in the warnings, which was about the same percentage as before the warnings were issued, say the researchers, Roberto Raschetti et al at the Istituto Superiore di Sanita in Rome.

Janssen voluntarily withdrew Propulsid from the US market on July 14, 2000, due to serious cardiovascular events associated with its use (Marketletter April 3, 2000). In Italy, its use is now restricted to hospital use and certain patients only.