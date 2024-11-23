Italy Does Volte Face On Corruption Charge Releases

Following the controversial decree by Italy's new government, limiting the use of preventive detention by magistrates, a number of people taken into custody on charges of bribery and corruption were released from detention last week. However, following strong protests that in making the order Italy's new Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was only trying to protect his friends, the decree was quickly overturned.

But only a few of the people released are likely to be taken back into custody. Among those who will be returned to jail is former Health Minister Francesco De Lorenzo, who has to answer some 100 or so different charges of corruption.

Pierre De Maria Poggiolini, the wife of former pharmaceutical directorate chief Duilio Poggiolini, has been released, but as the term of her sentence was practically up, she is unlikely to be rearrested. She and Prof Poggiolini (who was released after preventive jail terms expired last month) had been found to have amassed a fortune in money, gold and items of art and jewelery in kick-backs from pharmaceutical companies in return for favorable drug reimbursement prices.