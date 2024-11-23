Italy's Alleanza Increases Presence In Morocco

Major Italian drug wholesale group Alleanza Salute has acquired aninterest in the Moroccan drugs and medicines distribution company Sophasud, which incorporates a network of 350 African pharmacists and has a local market share of over 30%. The move follows the establishment by Alleanza of a mixed company in Portugal at the start of 1997 .
The Italian company has had a presence in the Moroccan market for some time via Atlas Repartition, controlled by Sophasud, but it has now acquired 30% of the distribution company. At present, Sophasud has bases in Marrakesh, Casablanca and Agadir and reported a 20% rise in sales for 1996.
The domestic market is regarded as buoyant, with growth of 9% annually, and a population that has a high proportion of people with Italian roots. Alleanza believes that the health care market will see rapid growth, even though Morocco has no national health service at present.
