Italy's Pharma Firms Relaunching R&D

Farmindustria, Italy's pharmaceutical companies' federation, ispromoting a platform aimed at relaunching research and development in this sector.

According to Farmindustria chairman Federico Nazzari, negotiations are ongoing with the government, and the federation proposes to make research-based drugmakers and groups the link between public and private research efforts, and believes the Scientific Research Ministry should put forth directives to this end. The federation adds that a special committee, with both private and state financing, should single out strategic areas and methodologies. It would also revise current researchers' status.

As to incentives and state financing, Farmindustria asks that criteria for eligibility for small- and medium-sized firms be revised to better reflect current conditions. The federation proposes that tax credits and discounts on social security payments be introduced as incentives, and it also asks that procedures on access to public funds be simplified.