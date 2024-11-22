Ivax Nycomed, A Defensive Merger?

Last month's announced merger between Ivax of the USA and Norway's Hafslund Nycomed (Marketletter October 23) is being viewed by drug analysts in Oslo as a device by which both medium-sized drug companies can avoided predators. With annual combined turnover of $2.5 billion, the Ivax Nycomed group comes into the first 50 league of drugmakers.
Ivax has put $1.1 billion into the merger, with turnover from generics accounting for around 57% and that from infusion solutions about 30%. Some 40% of HN's 1994 sales of $1.2 billion came from the contrast media sector and the company's market position was strengthened with the acquisition of Sterling-Winthrop's activities in this area. Pharmaceutical sales account for 42% of sales, and the Norwegian group, like Ivax, is intensively concerned with generics, but the main weight falls on original drug products, an area reinforced in 1994 through a license agreement with the Altana subsidiary Byk Gulden for the gastrointestinal pantoprazole.
While Ivax offers the main force for expansion, the analysts note that HN has reported a higher gross return on sales and has a stronger profit base. This was neatly reflected in stock market reaction to the merger, which triggered a rise in the price of HN shares and a drop for Ivax.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze