Japan animal lab test guidelines drafted

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare is inviting public comments into its draft laboratory test animal guide-lines until late April, with a view to finalizing the process by June 1 this year.

The MHLW regulations were drafted in accordance with the enforcement of the law concerning animal protection and management, in addition to the international harmo-nization of the laboratory animal test principles of the "3Rs" (refinement, reduction and replacement). The MHLW's subcommittee on science and technology issued a progress report earlier this month.

Aim is to cut animal numbers and suffering