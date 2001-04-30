Friday 22 November 2024

Japan Feb drug sales -2.9%, says Crecon

30 April 2001

Japanese sales of pharmaceutical products declined 2.9% in February ofthis year, compared with the like 2000 month, while turnover of ethical drugs and over-the-counter medicines decreased 2.4% and 12.1% respectively, according to Crecon Research & Consulting.

The downturn was attributed to the lack of a serious flu season and less hay fever. Also contributing to the downward trend, reports Pharma Japan, was the fact that the price agreement rate, which remained lower than in ordinary years until January, picked up briskly in February, resulting in sales price falls compared to the prices temporarily set at the time of delivery. Cumulative drug sales from April 1, 2000 through February 2001 increased 2.4% (ethical drugs up 2.7% and OTC medicines down 1.4%).

Generic viewed poorly by pharmacists

