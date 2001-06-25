Japan firms propose new price-setting rule

The Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations of Japanhas proposed a new method of setting drug prices under the National Health Insurance system, reports Pharma Japan.

It proposes that medicines should be divided into seven categories in all. First, they would be separated into two classes, the first being class I, consisting of drugs for which there are no similar products, and class II, or those for which there are similar drugs.

Class I drugs would be further separated into two categories - breakthrough drugs and general drugs. Class II products would be subdivided into five categories - innovative new drugs, useful new drugs I, useful new drugs II, regular new drugs and imitative new drugs.