Japan Industry group looks to Next Century

From now on, the Japanese pharmaceutical industry must concentrate on cultivating relationships with governments and industries in regions where medical technology is advanced, notably the USA and Europe, Tetsuro Niiya, director general of the Japan Pharmaceutical manufacturers Association, has said in an interview published in The Japan Times. It must also pursue the formation of licensing agreements with overseas concerns and the establishment of local production and research capabilities.

Mr Niiya acknowledged that many of these issues are matters of strategy for individual companies, but added that one of the functions of the JPMA is to support the internationalization activities of its member-companies. He noted that the domestic industry's response to internationalization begins with ensuring open markets, and pointed out that foreign-affiliated membership of the JPMA now stands at 25 companies. "I believe that the accusations of nontariff barriers to participation in the nation's pharmaceutical market that were frequently heard in the past have been silenced," he told the interview.

Looking to the future, mr Niiya said the JPMA's primary task is to formulate response to changes in national health care policies, including acting as the industry's representative in discussions with government agencies. It must also act in conjunction with government agencies and medical institutions to educate the public regarding the appropriate use of medicines. For the industry, this means working to establish and maintain standards of corporate ethics to be upheld by member entities, such as encouraging companies to provide comprehensive information leaflets and usage directions.