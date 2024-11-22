Japan Industry group looks to Next Century

From now on, the Japanese pharmaceutical industry must concentrate on cultivating relationships with governments and industries in regions where medical technology is advanced, notably the USA and Europe, Tetsuro Niiya, director general of the Japan Pharmaceutical manufacturers Association, has said in an interview published in The Japan Times. It must also pursue the formation of licensing agreements with overseas concerns and the establishment of local production and research capabilities.
Mr Niiya acknowledged that many of these issues are matters of strategy for individual companies, but added that one of the functions of the JPMA is to support the internationalization activities of its member-companies. He noted that the domestic industry's response to internationalization begins with ensuring open markets, and pointed out that foreign-affiliated membership of the JPMA now stands at 25 companies. "I believe that the accusations of nontariff barriers to participation in the nation's pharmaceutical market that were frequently heard in the past have been silenced," he told the interview.
Looking to the future, mr Niiya said the JPMA's primary task is to formulate response to changes in national health care policies, including acting as the industry's representative in discussions with government agencies. It must also act in conjunction with government agencies and medical institutions to educate the public regarding the appropriate use of medicines. For the industry, this means working to establish and maintain standards of corporate ethics to be upheld by member entities, such as encouraging companies to provide comprehensive information leaflets and usage directions.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze