Japan: Major Changes Due

by Michael McLellan, IMS Japan KK

The reform of the health care system in Japan will be, without a doubt, the driving force behind the significant changes that will take place over the next several years.

The changes now being proposed by the Ministry of Health and Welfare are unprecedented in the Japanese National Health Insurance system's 35-year history. They include raising patient copayments from 10% for employed people to up to 50%, direct patient reimbursement for medical costs after treatment, generic listing (pricing) of original-brand drugs that have been on the NHI tariff for over 10 years, and reference pricing.