Saturday 23 November 2024

Japan May Permit Sales Of OCs

14 July 1996

Japan's Minister of Health and Welfare, Naoto Kan, has said the Central Pharmaceutical Affairs Council is studying whether to allow open sales of birth control pills in 1997, and is working in the direction of lifting the long-imposed ban. "There are increasing calls for allowing people to decide whether to use the pill or not on their own," he added.

Japan initially banned the pill because of safety and side effects questions, and also on the grounds that it would lower sexual morals. In 1988, the MHW issued guidelines for its sale and was expected to end the ban in summer 1992, but the plan was dropped because of the increasing number of people contracting HIV through sexual intercourse between men and women. To counter strong objections from those who still fear the spread of AIDS, the Council is considering labeling oral contraceptives packaging to warn women of the danger of contracting the AIDS virus.

In 1990, drug firms began applying to import and produce the pill in Japan; at least nine firms have applied so far. For Japanese women who want oral contraceptives, doctors now prescribe menstrual disorder treatments; industry sources say about 200,000 women use this method.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze