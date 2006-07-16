Japan's Astellas reviews pipeline; aims to maximize R&D profitability

Japanese drug major Astellas held an R&D meeting this month, at which it said that projects are in progress as expected. The principal R&D targets include the maximization of product value on a global basis, speedy development and launch of new products and improvement of profitability in R&D investments.

The management expressed the hope of achieving the mid-term plan formulated in November 2005 with a target operating income of 250.0 billion yen ($2.2 billion) in the fiscal year ending March 2008 (against 193.0 billion yen in that ended March 2006) through enhancement of R&D activities and cost-cutting efforts.

Priority projects