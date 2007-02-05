Japan's MHLW extends review period to 8 years

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare plans to change the re-examination period for drugs containing new active ingredients from the current six years to eight years in principle.
The Ministry has decided on the change because of concerns over drug safety, following a number of new drug label warning revisions, during the period from five to eight years after approval. A peak at the seventh year after MHLW approval was noted in the number of the revisions by the regulatory body.
The new evaluation period timeframe is due to take effect after clearance from the relevant advisory committees within the MHLW has been obtained.
