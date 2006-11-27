Japan's Sosei initiates Ph I NorLevo study

Tokyo, Japan-based Sosei Group says it has initiated a Phase I clinical trial for the emergency contraceptive pill SOH-075 (NorLevo). The company acquired the exclusive distribution rights to the product in Japan from Laboratoire HRA Pharma. It is currently approved and marketed in over 50 countries.
The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial is designed to evaluate the safety and pharmacokinetics of SOH-075 in healthy Japanese adult female volunteers. A total of 33 volunteers in three cohorts will be enrolled at a single study center.
NorLevo is an oral emergency contraceptive "morning after pill" which is used to prevent pregnancy after unprotected intercourse. It contains only levonorgestrel as an active ingredient. The dosing is started within 72 hours after unprotected . Since it inhibits pregnancy before the implantation of the egg, it is not a controversial pregnancy termination pill, says Sosei, but rather "a helpful opportunity for post-coital contraception. NorLevo has been successfully marketed in many countries and is both well-tolerated and effective as an oral emergency contraceptive for post-coital use."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze