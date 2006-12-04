Japan/Scotland cooperation on system biology

Riken, an independent administrative institution under the Japanese Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, says that it has entered into partnership with the Scotland-based Edinburgh Centre for Bio Informatics in the medical field of system biology.

The partnership will focus on the study of genomics, RNA and proteins through sharing of data, joint research, symposia and training. The top agenda is the joint research in the field of cancer.

The contract is active from November 21 to November 20 of 2011. Riken says it is hopeful that the joint partnership will be a step up from the basic to applied research.