Japan sees significant third-party influence on Rx-to-OTC drug switches

Pharmaceutical companies lobbying to switch their prescription drugs to over-the-counter status in Japan are first required to state their case to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. However, they must also take into account the strong influence certain industry associations hold with the MHLW, which often makes a tough sell even tougher.

A recently-published study by Kline & Co examines the relationships between these organizations and their influence on the opportunities for Rx-to-OTC switches in the Japanese market.

Groups such as the Japanese Medical Association and the Japan Pharmaceutical Association can have significant influence on the ultimate success of Rx-to-OTC-switch applications in Japan, and even whether they are filed at all, according to Laura Mahecha, health care industry manager for Kline's research division.