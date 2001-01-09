Japan to extend PMS data requirements

Starting October 2001, Japanese drugmakers must collect and submit dataconcerning the side effects of new medicines for up to six months following launch, the Ministry of Health and Welfare has announced.
Manufacturers will have to send representatives into physicians' offices regularly in order to determine whether there are any significant side effects or other safety issues relating to new products, reports Kyodo News International.
The MHW has also revised a post-marketing surveillance regulation extending for six years following a new product's launch. Currently, manufacturers must conduct research on 3,000 people without specifying any make-up of the study population. However, the revision requires them to concentrate on children, the elderly or patients with kidney or liver problems who may not have been included in clinical studies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze