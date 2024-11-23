Japan To Reform PAB

The Japanese Ministry of Health is to wind up the Pharmaceuticals Affairs Bureau by next July under a newly published re-organization plan. A bureau focusing on medical and pharmaceutical safety will replace it, according to ministry officials in Tokyo. The plan aims to triple inspector numbers by end-1999 to improve its drug-testing capability. This transpires from the scandal over the use of HIV-contaminated blood. The present bureau was criticised over its unobjective dual function - inspecting new products and also promoting the pharmaceutical industry.