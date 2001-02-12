Japan Tobacco selling OTC business

Japan Tobacco is selling part of its over-the-counter drugs business toNichiiko Pharmaceutical, in a restructuring aimed at improving profitability, according to a report in the Financial Times. JT, which is two-thirds owned by the Japanese government, will focus on prescription drugs within its health care business.
Pharma to be profitable by 2006
The businesses it is withdrawing from bring in about 5.3 billion yen ($46.2 million) in revenues for JT, as part of overall pharmaceutical sales of 67.7 billion yen in the year to March 2000. The company is in the first year of a restructuring plan and is aiming for profitability in its pharmaceuticals division by March 2006.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze