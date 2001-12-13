Japan told: "deregulate health service"

Japan should deregulate its health service as soon as possible in orderto create a consumer-friendly society and help economic revival, according to the Council for Regulatory Reform, a government advisory group.
The Council has named six priority areas, including health care, for rapid deregulation, and says the principle is that whatever could be undertaken in the private sector should be left to that sector.
It has also urged increased computerization of claims processing for health care reimbursement, recommended relaxation of the rules on medical advertising and promotion and called for care of the elderly to be opened to the private sector.
