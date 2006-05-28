Friday 22 November 2024

Japanese animal lab test guidelines set

28 May 2006

The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare's laboratory animal test guidelines have been completed in accordance with the enforcement of the law concerning Animal Protection and Management based on the international harmonization of the laboratory animal test principles of "3Rs," namely: refinement, reduction and replacement; Marketletter March 20).

The guidelines are designed to reduce the number of animals to be used for medical research and testing and alleviate test animals' pain. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education has also drafted the same kind of guidelines because animal test facilities, for which the guidelines are used, are different from those under the jurisdiction of the MHLW. The MHLW controls animal testing units within national hospitals and has jurisdiction over those of drugmakers and private research institutes, while the MOE is responsible for national and private universities.

Guidelines for Clinical Research on Human Stem Cells were also approved. These define the principle of clinical research on human stem cells, the role and function of research systems on these and the means of collection and preparation of human stem cells.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze