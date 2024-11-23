Japanese Convenience Stores To Sell OTCs

As a result of Japan's speeded-up deregulation process, a governmentdecision has been reached to allow convenience stores to sell certain kinds of medicines from April 1, 1998, a full year ahead of schedule. There are well over 48,000 convenience stores in Japan, with 7-Eleven group shops alone accounting for 6,700 of these.
Non-drugstore retailers, such as convenience stores, are not at present allowed to sell medicines due to a law requiring certain equipment for testing and inspection to be on the promises. However, in line with proposals by the Administrative Reform Commission, the Ministry of Health and Welfare has decided to do away with this requirement and to allow vitamin products, health drinks and certain other over-the-counter medicines to be made available through these outlets.
Ministry officials also agreed with the Management and Coordination Agency to review the system for setting price standards for medicines during fiscal 1997, which begins on April 1. The present system has been much criticized for its lack of transparency.
