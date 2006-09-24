Friday 22 November 2024

Japanese doctors fears on generics

24 September 2006

Some 81.9% of Japanese physicians are concerned about providing information on generic drugs which they get from their manufacturers, according to a survey conducted by the Japan Medical Association.

The JMA conducted the survey to confirm how its members see the generic drugs under the current circumstances where the use of such products is being promoted in Japan, targeting the members via the JMA's home page from May 27 through to the end of July. 557 physicians responded to the questionnaire survey on the Internet.

In addition to the provision of information, 68.8% and 68.5% of physicians are concerned about efficacy and stable supply in generic drugs, respectively. 53.8% and 44.8%, respectively, are worried about the quality and side effects of copy-cat products. Asked about generic drugs in general, 67.4% are cautious or skeptical, while only 16.9% have positive and favorable opinions. The rest take a middle position.

