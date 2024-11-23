Japanese Drug Price Controls To End

From April 1, Japanese manufacturers of pharmaceuticals and cosmeticswill no longer be able to control the retail prices of their products, the country's Fair Trade Commission has announced.

At present, under an exemption to the Antimonopoly Law, drugmakers are permitted to set retail prices on 14 groups of products, including cold remedies and digestive products, and cosmetics manufacturers are also able to control 14 types of products. From April, the exemption will continue to exist for books, magazines and newspapers only.