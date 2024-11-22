Japanese Firm Funds Australian Auto-Immune Research

Kaneka Corp of Japan has given A$1.5 million ($1.1 million) to auto-immune disease research in Australia, further extending its joint-venture arrangement with Melbourne-based AMRAD Corp.

Formed four years ago to develop diagnostic and therapeutic products, the partnership has produced a diagnostic kit for primary biliary cirrhosis and is presently working on a test for the early detection of diabetes. The partners' joint-venture company, AMKAID, conducts its research in the Burnett Clinical Research unit at Melbourne's Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research.