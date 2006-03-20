Japanese firms cooperate to set generic drug standards

Japanese drugmakers Towa Pharmaceutical, Sawai Pharmaceutical and Nichi-iko Pharmaceutical have jointly announced the formation of a basic agreement to set standards for generic products, reports JCNNetwork.
On March 10, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare requested that pharmaceutical manufacturers obtain appropriate approval and complete proscribed procedures for the National Health Insurance price listing by the end of 2011. In response to this, the three companies say they will strive to set appropriate standards for the joint development and approval of generic products. They aim to ensure a stable supply of generic products and promote their wide use by consumers.
