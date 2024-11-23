Japanese Group To Stop Drug-Induced Disasters

In the wake of the SMON and HIV-contaminated blood disasters in Japan(Marketletters passim), a new private organization has been set up to work exclusively on preventing a recurrence of further drug-induced problems, according to a report in the Japan Times.
To this end, the Yakugai (drug-induced disasters) Ombudsperson Conference has been held, attended by lawyers, medical workers and citizens, who gathered together to analyze information related to drugs, and to urge the Ministry of Health and Welfare, medical institutions and drugmakers to take appropriate steps when something dangerous comes to light.
A representative of SMON victims stressed that it is indispensable for the public to be empowered to watch over the MHW and the drug industry.
