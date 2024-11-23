Japanese health care bill for 1993

Japan's medical bill for 1993 totalled 25.7 trillion yen ($260.5 billion), an increase of 5.9% over the previous year, according to estimates revealed by the Ministry of Health and Welfare. National income rose 3.5% during the year, and medical expenditures accounted for 6.9% of the total income, a drop of 0.2% on the share taken by health care in the previous year.
The Ministry says a significant factor contributing to this rise was the 1.2% increase in reimbursement for treatments implemented in April this year, and notes that a further increase of 1.5% is scheduled for this area in October. Other contributing factors were the aging population and the increase in population numbers.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze