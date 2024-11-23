Japanese NHI Generics And Substance Patents

Several generic drug products which were added to Japan's National Health Insurance price list in July (Marketletter August 1) are covered by substance patents.
They include generic versions of Glaxo and Sankyo's Zantac (ranitidine) manufactured by Taisho Yakuhin and Choseido Pharmaceutical, named Rantic and Seochitozin respectively, and Yoshindo's Ringereaze, a generic version of Sankyo's Loxonin (loxoprofen). Glaxo and Sankyo's substance patent (Form 1) for ranitidine is valid until August 1997, and Sankyo's patent for loxoprofen runs to April 1997.
Generics manufacturers in Japan are generally reluctant to involve themselves in producing drugs which are covered by substance patents, as these provide very tough protection, being superior to both process and application patents. The strength of these patents means the generic manufacturers cannot guarantee continuous NHI supplies of the product, according to a report in Pharma Japan. Moreover, during the hearings conducted before the NHI list was drawn up, officials of the Ministry of Health and Welfare had warned generics manufacturers that they must be able to guarantee to provide stable supplies of products for which they had applied for a NHI listing, and that they should therefore review the situation concerning drugs which could be expected to cause problems with the original manufacturers.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze