Japanese OC Approval Is Closer

Japan's Public Health Council has conditionally approved the use oflow-dose contraceptives, after many years' deliberation and a failed attempt at approval in 1992. A Central Pharmaceutical Affairs Council panel confirmed the low-dose pill's safety and efficacy in February.

The conditions are better public education on sexually-transmitted diseases, doctor training for prescribing oral contraceptives, and surveys on STD patterns, following the OCs' approval. One industry executive said that some time would still probably be required to meet these conditions, but declined to estimate how long.