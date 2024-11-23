Saturday 23 November 2024

Japanese Patient Drug Charges Planned

4 August 1996

A Japanese Health and Welfare Ministry team is expected to propose higher drug and medicines charges for patients before year-end.

The increases, described as "significant" for those covered by health insurance, are part of a 30-point plan for reform of the health insurance system which would be introduced between now and early 1998. Highlights of the plan include raising the patient's share of medical care from 10% to 30% or 50%, increasing patients' share of prescription drug costs from 10% to 20% and charging outpatients aged over 70 10%-20% of drug costs, rather than the current flat rate of 1,020 yen ($9.37) per month.

The finances of the national health insurance scheme have worsened, with income falling as spending increases in an aging society. The Ministry's Medical Security Committee drew up the 30-point plan after completing a larger reform plan covering over 100 items in June.

