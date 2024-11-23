Japanese Patient Drug Charges Planned

A Japanese Health and Welfare Ministry team is expected to propose higher drug and medicines charges for patients before year-end.
The increases, described as "significant" for those covered by health insurance, are part of a 30-point plan for reform of the health insurance system which would be introduced between now and early 1998. Highlights of the plan include raising the patient's share of medical care from 10% to 30% or 50%, increasing patients' share of prescription drug costs from 10% to 20% and charging outpatients aged over 70 10%-20% of drug costs, rather than the current flat rate of 1,020 yen ($9.37) per month.
The finances of the national health insurance scheme have worsened, with income falling as spending increases in an aging society. The Ministry's Medical Security Committee drew up the 30-point plan after completing a larger reform plan covering over 100 items in June.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze