Jeffords' defection from US GOP set to prioritize Democrats' health care

Vermont Senator James Jeffords' shock announcement that he is resigningfrom the US Republican Party (Marketletter May 28, Stock Comment) has given the Democrats control of the Senate, by just one vote, at 50-49. Sen Jeffords has stated that while he will now stand as an independent, and he will caucus with the Democrats for organizational purposes, once the conference report on the Republicans' tax reduction legislation has been sent to President George W Bush.
The resulting switchover of power in the Senate in favor of the Democrats is scheduled to take place June 5, or after Congress passes the tax legislation, whichever is the sooner. While Sen Jeffords' defection from the GOP is unlikely to have a fundamental impact on the health care legislation which will be passed in Congress, the Democrats' assumption of control of the Senate's legislative agenda and calendar will have a profound effect on the way such legislation is formulated, according to observers.
Following the switchover, all Senate committees will be chaired by Democrats. Most significantly, Sen Jeffords' resignation means that he will relinquish the chairmanship of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, a position which he has held for the last five years. Sen Jeffords will retain a seat on the Committee, but the chairmanship will now return to Edward Kennedy, a long-time critic of the pharmaceutical industry, who chaired the panel during 1987-95.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze