Jeffords to push for US Rx re-import bill

US Senator James Jeffords is pushing President-elect George Bush'snominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services, Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson, to implement the drug re-importation law signed by President Bill Clinton but left in abeyance by his HHS Secretary, Donna Shalala, who said it could not be implemented (Marketletter January 1 & 8).
Republican Sen Jeffords, who sponsored the bill, also indicated that the issue may come up during Gov Thompson's confirmation hearings, reports Reuters.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze