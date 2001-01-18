Jeffords to push for US Rx re-import bill

US Senator James Jeffords is pushing President-elect George Bush'snominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services, Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson, to implement the drug re-importation law signed by President Bill Clinton but left in abeyance by his HHS Secretary, Donna Shalala, who said it could not be implemented (Marketletter January 1 & 8).

Republican Sen Jeffords, who sponsored the bill, also indicated that the issue may come up during Gov Thompson's confirmation hearings, reports Reuters.