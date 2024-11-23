Jenner Starts KSA Cancer Vaccine Trials

Jenner Technologies of San Ramon, California, has started a Phase I/IItrial of Onco Vax-CL, its therapeutic vaccine for colorectal cancer. The vaccine consists of a recombinant antigen called KSA (licensed from Eli Lilly) combined with an adjuvant (lipid A), formulated into liposomes. The company's proprietary liposomal carriers target the reticuloendothelial system, where an immune response is generated.
A second vaccine, called Onco Vax-P and targeting prostate cancer, will enter expanded Phase II trials in the first-quarter of 1998. This vaccine is based on prostate-specific antigen. A Phase III pivotal trail is expected to begin sometime in 1998.
Aside from cancer vaccines, Jenner is also developing a series of "macrophage activators," which are being studied for the surgical adjuvant treatment of osteogenic sarcoma and other solid tumors. The lead candidate, ACT, is currently in a Phase III trial involving several hundred children in the USA. A second candidate, JT3002 (CGP 40774), designed to diminish the side effects of chemotherapy, is in preclinical development.
