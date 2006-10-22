Jennerex and Green Cross sign S Korean development and sales accord for JX-594

USA-based Jennerex Biotherapeutics has signed an agreement with South Korean company Green Cross for its local development and commercialization of JX-594, Jennerex' oncolytic vaccinia virus for the treatment of liver cancer, as the initial indication. Under the terms of the deal, Green Cross will fund all development, regulatory, manufacturing and commercialization activities in its home market of South Korea and will pay a royalty on commercial sales, while Jennerex will supply JX-594 for the clinic though Green Cross will have options to manufacture JX-594 for the local market.