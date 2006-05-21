Jerini and Baxter identify promising hemophilia drugs

German drugmaker Jerini AG and Baxter AG, a subsidiary of the US firm Baxter International, say that they have achieved progress in their co-development of a non-intravenous hemophilia treatment. Current therapies can only be administered intravenously due to difficulty in the distribution of the large clotting proteins within the body.

Researchers from both firms used proprietary screening and analysis methods to design molecules which promote the coagulation of blood but were deliverable via a non-intravenous approach, with extensive in vivo and in vitro analysis identifying several molecules with promising pharmacological properties.

Friedrich Scheiflinger, Baxter's director of discovery research and technical assessment, said that the partnership between the two firms, which was first established in 2001, underscores their desire to develop novel treatments for hemophilia. Under the terms of the agreement, Jerini received an upfront payment, and is entitled to milestone payments based on the achievement of clinical goals, as well as royalties from future sales.