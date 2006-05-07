Jerini completes randomization in icatibant Ph III trial

German drugmaker Jerini AG says that the last patient has been randomized in a Phase III clinical trial of its investiagtional drug icatibant for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

A total of 56 patients were treated at 26 clinical sites in the USA, Canada, Australia, and Latin America in a double-blind placebo-controlled study. Jens Schneider-Mergener, Jerini's chief executive, said the firm will complete the randomization of the European leg of the trial and continues to be on track to report top-line results for both studies in the third quarter of this year with the filing of a marketing authorization application for the agent for the treatment of HAE is planned for the end of the year with product launch expected in 2007.