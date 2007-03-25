Jerini creates new US ophthalmic drug unit

Jerini AG has established a wholly-owned US subsidiary, Jerini Ophthalmic Inc, which will focus on the development of novel therapeutics for eye diseases. Former OSI Eytech chief scientific officer Anthony Adamis will head the new unit as president and chief executive. Initial funding for the new subsidiary will be provided by Jerini.
JOI will focus on the development of novel, highly-specific therapeutics for eye diseases along with extended-release formulations for chronic eye diseases. Using its Peptides-to-Drugs platform, Jerini has developed several compounds targeting pathways associated with ophthalmic indications. One of these agents, JSM 6427, an a5b-integrin antagonist, has been biologically-validated for therapeutic use in age-related macular degeneration and proliferative vitreoretinopathy. The start of a Phase I clinical trial for JSM6427 is planned for later this year. Jerini's C5a receptor antagonists also target pathways central to the development of AMD, and these will be further developed by JOI. In addition, the firm intends to expand its pipeline through the development of other compounds and in-licensing activities.
