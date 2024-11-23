Jordan/EU Deal: "Boost" For Pharma

The new partnership accord between Jordan and the European Union, whichshould lead to a reciprocal free trade zone by 2010, includes resolution of patent and intellectual property rights of Jordan's pharmaceutical industry.
Many feel the phase-in period leading to tariff-lifting and harmonization of standards will help spur mergers and consolidation in the drug sector, reports Reuters. Jordan's drug industry, now on a European watch list for patent infringement, is thought to have an edge because of its lower production costs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze