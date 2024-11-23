Jordan/EU Deal: "Boost" For Pharma

The new partnership accord between Jordan and the European Union, whichshould lead to a reciprocal free trade zone by 2010, includes resolution of patent and intellectual property rights of Jordan's pharmaceutical industry.

Many feel the phase-in period leading to tariff-lifting and harmonization of standards will help spur mergers and consolidation in the drug sector, reports Reuters. Jordan's drug industry, now on a European watch list for patent infringement, is thought to have an edge because of its lower production costs.