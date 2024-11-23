Jordan "Needs Modern Regulatory Regime"

A leading Jordanian pharmaceuticals company, al-Hikma, has called on thegovernment to modernize and upgrade regulations covering the national drug industry, in order to attract foreign investments.

Managing director Mazen Darwazeh said it was incumbent on the government to support and encourage research designed to promote the drug industry, as well as offer tax exemptions and create "an opportune investment climate."

Jordan's application for a partnership agreement with the European Union and its expected entry into the World Trade Organization will adversely affect the Jordanian drug industry and its marketing of medicines abroad unless there is new legislation, he said. WTO entry stipulates a ban on the production of new types of medicines in Jordan after 2001, except under a new licensing program.