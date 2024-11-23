Jordan "Needs Modern Regulatory Regime"

A leading Jordanian pharmaceuticals company, al-Hikma, has called on thegovernment to modernize and upgrade regulations covering the national drug industry, in order to attract foreign investments.
Managing director Mazen Darwazeh said it was incumbent on the government to support and encourage research designed to promote the drug industry, as well as offer tax exemptions and create "an opportune investment climate."
Jordan's application for a partnership agreement with the European Union and its expected entry into the World Trade Organization will adversely affect the Jordanian drug industry and its marketing of medicines abroad unless there is new legislation, he said. WTO entry stipulates a ban on the production of new types of medicines in Jordan after 2001, except under a new licensing program.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze