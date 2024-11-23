Jordan's Drugmakers Told To Adapt For WTO Membership

Jordan's government has asked the country's pharmaceutical industry toadopt to new requirements and standards that will become mandatory when the kingdom is accepted into the World Trade Organization. All industries will be required to do so, with emphasis on intellectual property rights, noted Mohammed Halaiqah, Secretary General of the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Jordanian drug companies have had major successes by entering many markets, and have acquired recognition in Arab and other countries, he said, but the sector will face strong competition in the world market, and will have to adapt to WTO requirements to guarantee further successes.

Current international economic developments and the trend towards the globalization of the economy present Jordan's industrial sector with major challenges, he told those attending the opening session of a workshop organized by the Jordan Export Development and Commercial Center along with the Jordan University of Science and Technology.