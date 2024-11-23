Jordan's Hikma Now Shipping Drugs To USA

Hikma Pharmaceuticals of Jordan has begun shipping US Food and Drug Administration-approved drug exports to the USA, according to the company's founder, Samih Darwzah.

The first consignment, worth $100,000, consists of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory prescription drugs, and Mr Darwzah told Reuters that "there will be other consignments to follow." Hikma received the US approvals in May after an inspection of its Jordanian facilities.

The firm, with over $60 million in annual sales, has four plants in Jordan, a factory in Portugal and also operates the New Jersey, USA-based company West Ward. As part of a joint venture with a Saudi firm, Hikma is building a $20 million facility in Saudi Arabia, due to be completed at the end of 1977.