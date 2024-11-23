Jordan's Hikma Now Shipping Drugs To USA

Hikma Pharmaceuticals of Jordan has begun shipping US Food and Drug Administration-approved drug exports to the USA, according to the company's founder, Samih Darwzah.
The first consignment, worth $100,000, consists of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory prescription drugs, and Mr Darwzah told Reuters that "there will be other consignments to follow." Hikma received the US approvals in May after an inspection of its Jordanian facilities.
The firm, with over $60 million in annual sales, has four plants in Jordan, a factory in Portugal and also operates the New Jersey, USA-based company West Ward. As part of a joint venture with a Saudi firm, Hikma is building a $20 million facility in Saudi Arabia, due to be completed at the end of 1977.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze