Saturday 23 November 2024

Jordanian Health Costs Set To Rise

30 September 1997

Health insurance premiums and drug prices are to increase in Jordan whenthe health care strategy approved by the Council of Ministers goes into effect in two years' time.

Jordanian Health Minister Ashraf Kurdi says that the Ministry is to conduct a serious study of the imbalances between income and spending on health, as the Ministry's budget of 106 million dinars ($149.4 million) is now not enough to cover health service costs.

Health expenditure accounts for 7.9% of Gross Domestic Product in Jordan, a high rate compared to levels in neighboring Arab states. Civilian health insurance costs Jordan around 21.5 million dinars a year from the Health Ministry budget, or 25% of total health expenditure, while another 24% (20.5 million dinars) goes on treating military personnel. A further 45% (38.5 million dinars) is spent on "capable persons" who do not have the National Aid Fund cards allocated to the poor.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze